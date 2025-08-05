Adjustment:
· Now Rust Skill can reduce the target's attack avoidance rate.
· Now, if Blazing Fire deals a critical hit, there is a chance to add a Chaos state.
· Now, Thunder Strike skill has a chance to add a Paralysis state.
· Adjusted the effect step count of the Red Leaf Shrine.
· Slightly adjusted the color of the obtained item image.
· Modified the texture of the parasitic stone beast to make it easier to identify at night.
Fix:
· Fixed an error in the appearance of characters in the secret passage of the Red Leaves Temple.
· Fixed a texture error in Siska Woods.
· Other text and illustration display errors.
Aug 6, 1.04c Patch Notes
