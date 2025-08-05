Adjustment:

· Now Rust Skill can reduce the target's attack avoidance rate.

· Now, if Blazing Fire deals a critical hit, there is a chance to add a Chaos state.

· Now, Thunder Strike skill has a chance to add a Paralysis state.

· Adjusted the effect step count of the Red Leaf Shrine.

· Slightly adjusted the color of the obtained item image.

· Modified the texture of the parasitic stone beast to make it easier to identify at night.



Fix:

· Fixed an error in the appearance of characters in the secret passage of the Red Leaves Temple.

· Fixed a texture error in Siska Woods.

· Other text and illustration display errors.