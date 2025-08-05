Fixed an issue which caused the Minimap to be more performance intensive than necessary in bigger rooms.



In v1.13 the minimap was processing the entire room when updating positions of objects, causing it to be more performance intensive the bigger the room was. This has been changed to refreshing just slightly wider than size of the Minimap to improve performance and ensure big rooms aren't more performance intensive.



Fixed a bug where after the escape sequence at the end of Chapter 5 if the player gets a Gameover in the overworld (e.g. reaching 0 HP by falling down a pit, or getting hit by a hazard) during a the same play session the game would inappropriately present the 'Retry' option on the gameover screen. Retry in battle would still correctly return the player to the start of the battle. in v1.14 Retry should only display during lost battles or in the middle of Escape Sequences and minigames.



Repeating the sequence described above in v1.13 Retry would reload the game and send the player back to the start of the Escape Sequence. The game now correctly flags the player as not in the chase sequence once it's completed so Retry will only appear when appropriate.



Deer Gamers!Just a quick update to fix a reported bug and a performance improvement to the minimaps introduced in the last version.Also some good news! Reindeer Story is also nearing another milestone It's sold 197 copies at the time of writing, 200 is what I wanted to reach by the start of November so getting close to it 3 months in advance is great! Big thanks to everyone who bought Reindeer Story, I really appreciate it!Thanks for reading,~Azzie