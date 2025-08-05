 Skip to content
5 August 2025 Build 19487628 Edited 5 August 2025 – 18:13:39 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed an issue where the game would crash on startup when trying to display on 4K monitors.

Fixed an issue with the blue silk dress displaying the incorrect colour behind Helene in screenshots.

Updated DLC checks to better detect if the user owns DLC and display the items in-game. This should prevent DLC items from not showing up.

---

Thank you for your support!

