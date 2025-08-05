Fixed an issue where the game would crash on startup when trying to display on 4K monitors.
Fixed an issue with the blue silk dress displaying the incorrect colour behind Helene in screenshots.
Updated DLC checks to better detect if the user owns DLC and display the items in-game. This should prevent DLC items from not showing up.
Dress-Up with Helene: Deluxe Patch Notes 05-08-2025
