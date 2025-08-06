Great news, friends! We have released Patch 0.1.2 for all players. Please update your game when you see the patch is available. If you do not see the update right away, please try verifying your game files or restarting your console.



Thank you all so much for your patience with Grounded 2 Early Access! Your feedback, suggestions, and bug reporting skills have been incredible with helping us build this game together. If you continue to experience any further issues, please contact us at Obsidian Support.



QOL & Community Requested Features:

Acorn tops are now a guaranteed drop

Created a flow for Steam players to access Crossplay

Updated character icons in the HUD and map

Removed “explore” and “go to entry” where it wasn’t possible to use

User can now hot deposit their haulable on a buggy

Wolf spider fur polish

Major Bug Fixes:

Various Performance Improvements We don’t expect this to fix the performance problems as a whole, but various optimizations are underway behind the scenes We will continue to work on optimization throughout all of development

Fixed the issue where the ORC Bee by the blueberry bush was above the skybox and was unable to be hit

Fixed a bug where ORC Creatures did not return to their intended locations after being pulled away This fix is not retroactive to the save file - Please note you are not softlocked, please go to where you died last to find the ORC Creature Missing

Various Stability Improvements Major Stability Improvements were made - in our estimates were expecting a 40%- 60% improvement from 0.1.1.3

Fixed a bug where Shared Worlds Crashed after prolonged gameplay Also fixed a bug on the backend that would cause Shared World saves to be lost indefinitely

Opening Photo Mode no longer causes clients to lose functionality during multiplayer sessions.

Resolved an issue where the sizzle effect persisted indefinitely after saving and loading the game.

Fixed a progression blocker that occurred when saving/loading after defeating tutorial mites.

Addressed a bug where clients could fall beneath the terrain textures during multiplayer gameplay.

\[Redacted] now properly descends during the \[Redacted] encounter.

Corrected instances where Park terrain failed to render for players.

Key mappings now remain intact after exiting a session, preventing unwanted resets.

Multiplayer Bug Fixes:

Various De-Sync Improvements

Fixed a bug where clients joined with improved stats

Building Improvements:

Various Improvements preventing building on dirt piles around The Park We don’t expect this to be fixed completely - but improvements have been made

Fixed an issue where the “S” key wouldn’t respond during build mode.

Corrected naming inconsistencies across various building structures.

Resolved a problem that prevented decoration blueprints from being placed on walls or furniture.

Buggy Improvements:

Buggies can now be summoned from greater distances without issue.

Fixed a bug where the Red Ant Buggy incorrectly spawned as a hostile Red Soldier Ant.

Addressed a controller issue where RB wouldn’t function after mounting the Orb Weaver Buggy.

Resolved a visual glitch where Eggs stored in inventory became invisible after saving and loading.

Fixed a scenario where players could become stuck beneath a buggy after dismounting.

Prevented Eggs from disappearing in storage following a save/load cycle.

Eliminated overlapping UI elements for clients loading into a save while mounted.

Fixed a bug that caused buggy loss after entering the cooler.

Buggies no longer take gas damage while blocking.

Improved buggy summoning logic to avoid spawning inside terrain (e.g., caves, anthills).

Creative Mode:

Fixed a bug where the Handy Gnat feature was not functioning as intended

Invert Vertical Look setting now properly affects Handy Gnat controls.

Removed unintended calls from Sloane while in Creative Mode.

The Mysterious Stranger no longer appears in Creative Mode sessions.

Ranger Outposts are now correctly unlocked in Creative Mode.

The Park:

Various Fixes with Creatures spawning inside of Geometry

Fixed a bug where scorpions didn’t attack correctly in the Ice Sickles event

Raw Science orbs are now easier to see from a distance

Patched several terrain gaps throughout The Park.

Corrected floating waypoint markers in specific areas.

Reduced shadow flickering across various Park regions.

Fixed a softlock that could occur after dying in the Teleporter.

Bees now follow proper sleep behavior at night.

Closed off access to unfinished areas that were previously reachable.

Addressed a stuck spot on the ramp in the O.R.C. Cockroach Queen arena.

Clients now experience proper collision when parkouring on plant stems.

The Resource Finder now correctly detects all intended resources.

Combat:

Wearing Wolf Spider Armor no longer causes all daggers to apply venom on regular attacks.

Fixed an issue where drinking dirty water caused infinite Sick debuff stacking.

Thrown weapons no longer get stuck mid-air for clients.

Fixed a bug where the death timer was not visible to Client after Save/Load

Additional Bug Fixes:

UI/UX

Replaced placeholder text in the Fertilizer description with finalized content.

Tutorial tooltips now correctly reflect custom key bindings.

Removed a nonfunctional “Activate Handy Gnat” prompt from the interface.

Corrected item preview behavior in the Crafting Menu to prevent unintended replacements.

Eliminated an unintended grain texture from the UI background.

Resolved an issue where 3D models displayed with a black backdrop in the UI.

Updated the Summoning Wheel to show accurate status indicators.

Ensured Buggy status is properly reflected in the interface.

Adjusted UI text scaling for better readability across resolutions.

Fixed the incorrect buff icon for “Human Food.”

Corrected location messaging in the map UI.

Addressed input dead zones in the Crafting Menu that blocked navigation.

Localized the Camera Mode Toggle label correctly.

Prevented text cutoff in Ominent audiolog entries.

Removed multiplayer prompts from singleplayer sessions.

Improved resolution for Comms Array images in the UI.

Gameplay

Players can now complete the Hatchery blueprint from all sides.

Restored functionality to the “S” key in build mode.

Quests now progress correctly after smoothie creation.

Optical Discs are now collectible post-tutorial.

MIX.R event completion no longer blocks subsequent quests.

Blueprint placement near dirt clumps and MIX.R now works as expected.

Removed duplicate quest entries for already completed objectives.

Candy consumption on the Buggy now counts toward mutation progress.

Improved Buggy summoning and pathfinding consistency.

Fixed a trap scenario on the web bridge.

Status effects now visibly apply to creature models.

“Confront the Stranger” quest now unlocks properly.

Photo references for Ominent Optical Discs are now present.

Thistle Needle preview now displays correctly.

Suppressed the post-battle incoming call after defeating the Mysterious Stranger.

Environment

Resolved terrain gaps that were visible in the Snack Front region.

Prevented out-of-bounds visibility near the MIX.R area.

Restricted unintended access to unfinished zones.

Removed an out-of-world camera angle above Ranger Outpost: Ceremony.

Patched multiple visual breaks near the Tennis Ball, Empty Terrarium, and surrounding locations.

Adjusted spawn points to prevent Bombardier Beetles from appearing inside geometry.

Corrected Orb Weaver placement to avoid spawning within terrain.

Fixed an issue where Bombardier Beetles became stuck in foliage around The Park.

Addressed spider fall-through behavior when interacting with webs.

Eliminated flickering on Brittle Quartzite Shards in the park.

Enabled proper placement of decoration blueprints on walls and furniture.

Refined Buggy summoning logic to avoid spawning inside terrain (e.g., caves, anthills).

Relocated Scorpion Adult spawns to prevent overlap with the statue bush.

Restored blueberry harvesting functionality on the Picnic Table.

Fixed one-sided texture rendering in the Ceremony zone.

Realigned stone collision near Mollar Stash.

Corrected mosquito sleep spot positioning.

Sealed an out-of-world gap near Ranger Station: Flower Bed.

Closed visual breaks near the Yoked Girth Magazine Ad.

Smoothed out terrain inconsistencies throughout the park.

Repaired misaligned textures in the Ice Cart Outpost.

Addressed glass clipping issues across various map locations.

Fixed respawn logic that placed players outside the Flower Bed Outpost.

Added collision to the oak tree model.

Prevented save/load traps involving pinecones.

Removed unintended gap visibility in the Statue Area.

Patched out-of-world gaps in the Ice Cart Outpost.

Grounded floating acorns.

Corrected floating terrain assets across multiple zones.

Fixed clipping issues with environmental props.

Eliminated a visual gap in the Fire Pit region.

Covered a visible break behind the Fresh Mint.

Resolved out-of-world gaps in the Toxic Anthill.

Smoothed angular stretching of dirt textures.

Fixed one-sided rendering on root textures.

Prevented grass from growing through the Thistle leaf.

Corrected one-sided dirt textures between the Picnic Table and Fire Pit.

Addressed dirt clipping in the Trashbags Outpost.

Added missing collision to the Shalpz Amplifier mesh.

Fixed overlapping grass blades near BURG.L.

Removed terrain obstruction in the Snackbar area.

Audio

Adjusted sound behavior so the Mysterious Stranger’s global SFX no longer plays outside the lab.

Limited the Array ringing sound effect to its intended floor level.

Synced the Cockroach Queen’s Body Slam animation with its audio for proper timing.

Restored missing ambient audio in the Ice Cart area.

Corrected playback issues with Pete’s voice lines.

Updated glass impact sounds to match expected audio cues.

Fixed a looping issue with the SCA.B 2K scanner sound after saving and loading.

Ensured global sound effects are now audible to all players, not just the host.

Localization

Addressed an issue where the terms “Button” and “Slide/Unlock” were not properly translated.

Resolved missing localization for the suitcase interaction on the Picnic Table.

Corrected inaccurate Italian text in pop-up notifications.

Spanish translations for MIX.R messages have been added.

Fixed a UI overflow problem in the Smoothing Station caused by localization inconsistencies.

Art

Updated the Green Cockroach Queen’s \[Redacted] state to use the correct texture instead of an outdated one.

Resolved an issue where character poses caused floating behavior in Photo Mode.

Fixed hair clipping on Willow when wearing headgear.

Smoothed out texture stretching on teen characters during wake-up animations.

Standardized hair visual effects for consistency.

Adjusted the Ladybug Chestplate to prevent leg clipping with teen models.

Corrected Grub Leggings overlap with Willow’s boots.

Refined Clover Poncho string movement to behave as intended.

Reattached Sizzling Robes components that were detaching and clipping into teen characters.

Fixed visual clipping on the Butterfly Circlet accessory.

Addressed head clipping on Willow during death animations.

Corrected one-sided texture rendering behind Major Diesel.

Multiplayer