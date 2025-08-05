Amalgamation Loot

Thanks to your hard work, this amalgamation has been weakened enough to be killed once and for all. When it dies, the amalgamation can drop some cool new loot:

Eyes Up Here - Exotic Wrangler Upgrade Eyes have a chance to sprout from enemies you kill. Destroy an eye to gain health and a stacking bonus to damage and move speed.

Optical Attraction - Exotic Bruiser Upgrade Hold F to gain damage resistance and draw the attention of all enemies for a short time.

Eye in the Sky - Exotic Scrapper Upgrade Converts your Grapple Pole into a hovering eyeball. Press MMB to redirect the eyeball to a new position.

Eye on You - Exotic Glider Upgrade Rockets ricochet to nearby targets multiple times. Rocket damage decreases with each bounce.

Uniform - New Skin Set A new Saxon-themed skin for each employee

Plus a new gun crab (:

After the assassination of the mighty Chundlemon (Saxon thanks you for your naming choice), weaker amalgamations have a chance to spawn during normal missions.

New Loot Screen

You can now see all new upgrades & skins in one place in the New Upgrades screen, which can be accessed from your inventory.

Ground Zero Mission

This mission now resets weekly and has some new rewards for the first completion each week.

Wrangler

Dust Kick + Tuck n Roll

Fixed an issue where the recharge displays for these upgrades would run toward the right side of your screen

Recharge displays for these upgrades are always visible and use the correct icons

Fixed the insane amount of screen shake when both upgrades are activated at the same time

Scrapper

Stream Jets

Now increases jetpack duration by ~90%

Now decreases initial jetpack force by ~57%

Stream Jets now makes your jetpack last longer to make its flame effect more useful. While initial force was decreased to make up for this, the increased duration lets you gain more height than with the default jetpack.

On The Go

Grapple Poles placed on players now have the correct rotation

Lead Flinger

Ok so the Lead Flinger is kind of overpowered right now and that’s mostly due to its stacking damage upgrades. Our intent with these changes is to reduce the Lead Flinger’s capability as a boss destroyer without hurting much of its ability to take out small/medium enemies at high levels.

We’re also buffing some of its less used upgrades to give the Lead Flinger some more build options.

Residue

Fixed incorrect stat label for ‘stacks on kill’

High Caliber

Damage multiplier reduced by 15%

Added this upgrade’s mission icon

Blood-Rush

Decreased upgrade size from 7 to 5

You now press AIM to fire the burst It was way too easy to accidentally fire off the burst immediately after killing the core, so this should make it easier to trigger the burst when you want to.

Recoil is reduced while firing the burst

Shrapnel Loading

Slightly increased horizontal spread Min: 6 → 10 Max: 7.5 → 12



Volatile Munitions

Decreased upgrade size from 11 to 7

Fan Shot

Damage increase is now additive Min: 20 Max: 30



Delirium

Damage increase is now additive Min: 15 Max: 24



Fresh Bullet Frenzy

Damage increase is now additive Min: 15 Max: 24



Ralph’s Conundrum

Decreased upgrade size from 5 to 4

Residue

Decreased upgrade size from 6 to 5

Stacks on kill increased by 1

Blast damage increased by 40%

Explosion size increased by 20%

Chemical Symbiosis

Decreased upgrade size from 3 to 2

Unnatural Focus

Decreased upgrade size from 4 to 3

The Carver

Increase max blood stacks from 50 to 55

Heavy Pockets

Increased heavy ammo generation by 300%

Globbler

Globulous Siphon

Explosion size multiplier no longer resets when you start siphoning another grenade

Increased max explosion size Min: 11 → 20 Max: 20 → 23

This upgrade was sort of over-nerfed previously because we treated it as more of a bug fix than a balance change. But stacking grenade siphons was fun so we want to bring back the grenade stacking from the original version of this upgrade while keeping a higher cap on the explosion size.

Plate Launcher

Fixed an issue that caused plates to damage targets in a smaller area when recalling to the gun

Fixed an issue where the Third Arm player upgrade could create infinite plates. Third Arm now reloads Plate Launcher reserves instead.

Clearing Plasma

Fixed an issue that could cause plates to deal damage on all clients and get stuck in their player when recalled to the gun

Incendiary Grenade

Gambler’s Bargain

Players are notified when someone dies to this upgrade

Lobbies

Lobbies that are closer to your level and have a mission selected are now shown higher in the lobby list

Enemy Explosions

Added damage falloff when you’re near the edge of an exploding dynamite part or barrel core

Dynamite explosions are now more consistent on all clients (previously you could sometimes die to an explosion that was just out of range)

Skins

Fixed an issue where rare skins were far more likely to drop than epic skins (rares are now only slightly more common than epics)

Improved the visibility of oysters that spawn in missions

Modding

MycoMod attribute is now public and mod flags are correctly marked as flags

Misc