Amalgamation Loot
Thanks to your hard work, this amalgamation has been weakened enough to be killed once and for all. When it dies, the amalgamation can drop some cool new loot:
Eyes Up Here - Exotic Wrangler Upgrade
Eyes have a chance to sprout from enemies you kill. Destroy an eye to gain health and a stacking bonus to damage and move speed.
Optical Attraction - Exotic Bruiser Upgrade
Hold F to gain damage resistance and draw the attention of all enemies for a short time.
Eye in the Sky - Exotic Scrapper Upgrade
Converts your Grapple Pole into a hovering eyeball. Press MMB to redirect the eyeball to a new position.
Eye on You - Exotic Glider Upgrade
Rockets ricochet to nearby targets multiple times. Rocket damage decreases with each bounce.
Uniform - New Skin Set
A new Saxon-themed skin for each employee
Plus a new gun crab (:
After the assassination of the mighty Chundlemon (Saxon thanks you for your naming choice), weaker amalgamations have a chance to spawn during normal missions.
New Loot Screen
You can now see all new upgrades & skins in one place in the New Upgrades screen, which can be accessed from your inventory.
Ground Zero Mission
This mission now resets weekly and has some new rewards for the first completion each week.
Wrangler
Dust Kick + Tuck n Roll
Fixed an issue where the recharge displays for these upgrades would run toward the right side of your screen
Recharge displays for these upgrades are always visible and use the correct icons
Fixed the insane amount of screen shake when both upgrades are activated at the same time
Scrapper
Stream Jets
Now increases jetpack duration by ~90%
Now decreases initial jetpack force by ~57%
Stream Jets now makes your jetpack last longer to make its flame effect more useful. While initial force was decreased to make up for this, the increased duration lets you gain more height than with the default jetpack.
On The Go
Grapple Poles placed on players now have the correct rotation
Lead Flinger
Ok so the Lead Flinger is kind of overpowered right now and that’s mostly due to its stacking damage upgrades. Our intent with these changes is to reduce the Lead Flinger’s capability as a boss destroyer without hurting much of its ability to take out small/medium enemies at high levels.
We’re also buffing some of its less used upgrades to give the Lead Flinger some more build options.
Residue
Fixed incorrect stat label for ‘stacks on kill’
High Caliber
Damage multiplier reduced by 15%
Added this upgrade’s mission icon
Blood-Rush
Decreased upgrade size from 7 to 5
You now press AIM to fire the burst
It was way too easy to accidentally fire off the burst immediately after killing the core, so this should make it easier to trigger the burst when you want to.
Recoil is reduced while firing the burst
Shrapnel Loading
Slightly increased horizontal spread
Min: 6 → 10
Max: 7.5 → 12
Volatile Munitions
Decreased upgrade size from 11 to 7
Fan Shot
Damage increase is now additive
Min: 20
Max: 30
Delirium
Damage increase is now additive
Min: 15
Max: 24
Fresh Bullet Frenzy
Damage increase is now additive
Min: 15
Max: 24
Ralph’s Conundrum
Decreased upgrade size from 5 to 4
Residue
Decreased upgrade size from 6 to 5
Stacks on kill increased by 1
Blast damage increased by 40%
Explosion size increased by 20%
Chemical Symbiosis
Decreased upgrade size from 3 to 2
Unnatural Focus
Decreased upgrade size from 4 to 3
The Carver
Increase max blood stacks from 50 to 55
Heavy Pockets
Increased heavy ammo generation by 300%
Globbler
Globulous Siphon
Explosion size multiplier no longer resets when you start siphoning another grenade
Increased max explosion size
Min: 11 → 20
Max: 20 → 23
This upgrade was sort of over-nerfed previously because we treated it as more of a bug fix than a balance change. But stacking grenade siphons was fun so we want to bring back the grenade stacking from the original version of this upgrade while keeping a higher cap on the explosion size.
Plate Launcher
Fixed an issue that caused plates to damage targets in a smaller area when recalling to the gun
Fixed an issue where the Third Arm player upgrade could create infinite plates. Third Arm now reloads Plate Launcher reserves instead.
Clearing Plasma
Fixed an issue that could cause plates to deal damage on all clients and get stuck in their player when recalled to the gun
Incendiary Grenade
Gambler’s Bargain
Players are notified when someone dies to this upgrade
Lobbies
Lobbies that are closer to your level and have a mission selected are now shown higher in the lobby list
Enemy Explosions
Added damage falloff when you’re near the edge of an exploding dynamite part or barrel core
Dynamite explosions are now more consistent on all clients (previously you could sometimes die to an explosion that was just out of range)
Skins
Fixed an issue where rare skins were far more likely to drop than epic skins (rares are now only slightly more common than epics)
Improved the visibility of oysters that spawn in missions
Modding
MycoMod attribute is now public and mod flags are correctly marked as flags
Misc
Fixed an issue where shooting all of the shells off a core to kill it wouldn’t count as a kill on the core
Fixed a missing binding on the Glider’s Clearing Charge upgrade
Settings are now saved periodically while the game is running
Rocket Salvo healing explosions now only play audio for the player who was healed and the player who launched the rocket
Steam names with rich text tags no longer affect default lobby names
Changed Roach Gun Crab’s x position on the Lead Flinger from 0.0002 to 0
Lowered one of the broken Wrangler torsos that was blocking the center of the screen
Fixed a rare issue that could cause a weapon fire animation to get stuck playing
Updated some lightning effects to make them better on the eyes (and a lot snazzier)
Fixed an issue where enemy flamethrower arms would spawn with their flame effect active
Roachard no longer spams you with voicelines when all players leave the data upload zone
Fixed some timing of a few dialogue exchanges
Slightly reduced the size of player nametags
Player nametags fade out when looking straight at them
Voiceline text now fades out when aiming or looking at the character
Fixed some floating Planetary Defense terminals in Titan City
New mission objective popups are now smaller and don’t overlap with other HUD elements
Fixed an issue where guaranteed exotic drops would use the host’s exotic protection rather than the local player’s when dropping from an enemy
Fixed some areas in the Moldy Tundra where enemies would teleport to players
Fixed a LOD with incorrect materials in the Moldy Tundra
Fixed an issue where explosive bullets could damage targets twice
Globbler and Carver upgrades now default to English
