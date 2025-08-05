 Skip to content
5 August 2025 Build 19487491 Edited 5 August 2025 – 18:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
* Act Dungeons
* Demoniacs Catacomb: Now a peaceful dungeon (PvP disabled).
* Kaion Cemetery: Now a peaceful dungeon (PvP disabled). Blood Curse no longer turns the player into an enemy.
* Demon Rest: Adjusted mechanics to reduce long initial travel times.

* Fixes
* Fixed rendering issues with certain spells triggered upon character death (e.g., Necromancer Summoners, Archer Fenrir).
* Fixed issues during map loading.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Little War Online MMORPG Depot Windows Depot 1050281
macOS Little War Online MMORPG Depot Mac Depot 1050282
Linux Little War Online MMORPG Depot Linux Depot 1050283
