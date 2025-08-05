* Act Dungeons
* Demoniacs Catacomb: Now a peaceful dungeon (PvP disabled).
* Kaion Cemetery: Now a peaceful dungeon (PvP disabled). Blood Curse no longer turns the player into an enemy.
* Demon Rest: Adjusted mechanics to reduce long initial travel times.
* Fixes
* Fixed rendering issues with certain spells triggered upon character death (e.g., Necromancer Summoners, Archer Fenrir).
* Fixed issues during map loading.
Dungeons Improvements
