* Act Dungeons

* Demoniacs Catacomb: Now a peaceful dungeon (PvP disabled).

* Kaion Cemetery: Now a peaceful dungeon (PvP disabled). Blood Curse no longer turns the player into an enemy.

* Demon Rest: Adjusted mechanics to reduce long initial travel times.



* Fixes

* Fixed rendering issues with certain spells triggered upon character death (e.g., Necromancer Summoners, Archer Fenrir).

* Fixed issues during map loading.

