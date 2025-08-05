🛠️ Bugfix:

- The starting tutorial should no longer be interrupted by interactions: all interactions are disabled during the first four bubbles, then re-enabled after the fourth.

- The laboratory tutorial no longer leaves its menu lagging after closing.

- Fixed the skill tree tutorial: offset boxes/buttons, incorrect text, and failure to close.

- The zombie's shadow now correctly disappears after death or sacrifice.



⚙️ Changes:

- The "Give Resource" cheat code becomes a "Resource Manipulation" cheat.

→ Keys 1 to 6 (not the numeric keypad) to select the resource:

1 → Meat

2 → DNA

3 → Rock

4 → Cactus Fiber

5 → Rune

6 → All

→ Hold the resource key + press:

U → increases the resource

I → decreases the resource

→ Reduced speed by 10x for more precise manipulation.



✨ Added:

- Added a shadow to the chicken and rat.

- Added a version number at the bottom of the start menu screen for easy access.