5 August 2025 Build 19487317
Update notes via Steam Community
🛠️ Bugfix:
- The starting tutorial should no longer be interrupted by interactions: all interactions are disabled during the first four bubbles, then re-enabled after the fourth.
- The laboratory tutorial no longer leaves its menu lagging after closing.
- Fixed the skill tree tutorial: offset boxes/buttons, incorrect text, and failure to close.
- The zombie's shadow now correctly disappears after death or sacrifice.

⚙️ Changes:
- The "Give Resource" cheat code becomes a "Resource Manipulation" cheat.
→ Keys 1 to 6 (not the numeric keypad) to select the resource:
1 → Meat
2 → DNA
3 → Rock
4 → Cactus Fiber
5 → Rune
6 → All
→ Hold the resource key + press:
U → increases the resource
I → decreases the resource
→ Reduced speed by 10x for more precise manipulation.

✨ Added:
- Added a shadow to the chicken and rat.
- Added a version number at the bottom of the start menu screen for easy access.

Windows French Depot 3909981
