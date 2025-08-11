Dear players,
After a few days in Open Beta, the major patch (versions 01.07.01 and 01.07.02) is going live and is now available for everyone!
🛠️ Patch Notes:
Visuals:
Added Tour de France 2025 special jerseys for Bora-Hansgrohe and Israel-Premier Tech teams. \[01.07.02]
Fixed jersey issues for Decathlon Ag2r La Mondiale and Lotto teams. \[01.07.02]
Gameplay:
Legend Mode: crash detection on the roadside is now less punishing.
Slight increase in the number of riders that can be involved in a mass crash.
Opponent Behavior:
In short stage races with no major difficulties, there will be no early breakaways. \[01.07.02]
AI riders can now experience fatigue even when they still have feed supplies. \[01.07.01]
Improved feed zone behavior to minimize position loss.
Improved feed behavior for domestiques: they now stop feeding if they drop too far back and will resume feeding if the race pace slows down.
Database:
Ratings update. \[01.07.02]
Fixes
Leader jerseys now display correctly on the podium in Pro Team/Leader mode when playing consecutive races.
Sponsor banners may appear incorrectly on the podium when loading a save.
Commissaire’s car is too close during descents, reducing visibility.
Optimizations
Crash fixes.
Changed files in this update