Dear players,

After a few days in Open Beta, the major patch (versions 01.07.01 and 01.07.02) is going live and is now available for everyone!

🛠️ Patch Notes:

Visuals:

Added Tour de France 2025 special jerseys for Bora-Hansgrohe and Israel-Premier Tech teams. \[01.07.02]

Fixed jersey issues for Decathlon Ag2r La Mondiale and Lotto teams. \[01.07.02]

Gameplay:

Legend Mode: crash detection on the roadside is now less punishing.

Slight increase in the number of riders that can be involved in a mass crash.

Opponent Behavior:

In short stage races with no major difficulties, there will be no early breakaways. \[01.07.02]

AI riders can now experience fatigue even when they still have feed supplies. \[01.07.01]

Improved feed zone behavior to minimize position loss.

Improved feed behavior for domestiques: they now stop feeding if they drop too far back and will resume feeding if the race pace slows down.

Database:

Ratings update. \[01.07.02]

Fixes

Leader jerseys now display correctly on the podium in Pro Team/Leader mode when playing consecutive races.

Sponsor banners may appear incorrectly on the podium when loading a save.

Commissaire’s car is too close during descents, reducing visibility.

Optimizations

Crash fixes.

>> https://linktr.ee/cyclinggames <<