Major 11 August 2025 Build 19487298 Edited 11 August 2025 – 13:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear players,

After a few days in Open Beta, the major patch (versions 01.07.01 and 01.07.02) is going live and is now available for everyone!

🛠️ Patch Notes:

Visuals:

  • Added Tour de France 2025 special jerseys for Bora-Hansgrohe and Israel-Premier Tech teams. \[01.07.02]

  • Fixed jersey issues for Decathlon Ag2r La Mondiale and Lotto teams. \[01.07.02]

Gameplay:

  • Legend Mode: crash detection on the roadside is now less punishing.

  • Slight increase in the number of riders that can be involved in a mass crash.

Opponent Behavior:

  • In short stage races with no major difficulties, there will be no early breakaways. \[01.07.02]

  • AI riders can now experience fatigue even when they still have feed supplies. \[01.07.01]

  • Improved feed zone behavior to minimize position loss.

  • Improved feed behavior for domestiques: they now stop feeding if they drop too far back and will resume feeding if the race pace slows down.

Database:

  • Ratings update. \[01.07.02]

Fixes

  • Leader jerseys now display correctly on the podium in Pro Team/Leader mode when playing consecutive races.

  • Sponsor banners may appear incorrectly on the podium when loading a save.

  • Commissaire’s car is too close during descents, reducing visibility.

Optimizations

  • Crash fixes.

