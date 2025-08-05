A small content update based on some feedback from the community
Added Exit Buttons to Fishing and Goose Garden
Added button indicators to UI in fishing and goose garden
Added a visual indicator for the bait selected during fishing
Tweaked some tool damages
Lowered the overall volume of the Announcer voice
Developing functionality for an arcade version
