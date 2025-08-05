 Skip to content
5 August 2025 Build 19487170
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added 4 new unique items
  • Added maps
  • Shops spawn more frequently on lower floors
  • Increased damage bonus for the "Berserk" perk from 20% to 30%
  • Adjusted enemy spawn frequencies
  • Fixed lag when spiderlings spawn for the first time
  • Adjusted drop rates for loot
  • Adjusted item prices in shops
  • Chests appear less frequently on shelves
  • Fixed the knight midboss not appearing in his room when changing floors after surrendering
  • Combined bows & crossbows in Collection and boss rush chests
  • The flintlock is now classified as a "Firearm" instead of a "Crossbow"
  • Fixed framerate limit appearing as "0" instead of "Off" in options
  • Fixed a challenge-exclusive weapon appearing in normal runs
  • Fixed defeating the necromancer midboss unlocking an unrelated challenge
  • Reduced the volume of the necromancer midboss's vocalizations

