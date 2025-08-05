- Added 4 new unique items
- Added maps
- Shops spawn more frequently on lower floors
- Increased damage bonus for the "Berserk" perk from 20% to 30%
- Adjusted enemy spawn frequencies
- Fixed lag when spiderlings spawn for the first time
- Adjusted drop rates for loot
- Adjusted item prices in shops
- Chests appear less frequently on shelves
- Fixed the knight midboss not appearing in his room when changing floors after surrendering
- Combined bows & crossbows in Collection and boss rush chests
- The flintlock is now classified as a "Firearm" instead of a "Crossbow"
- Fixed framerate limit appearing as "0" instead of "Off" in options
- Fixed a challenge-exclusive weapon appearing in normal runs
- Fixed defeating the necromancer midboss unlocking an unrelated challenge
- Reduced the volume of the necromancer midboss's vocalizations
