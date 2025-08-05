 Skip to content
5 August 2025 Build 19487153 Edited 5 August 2025 – 17:39:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

NEW CHANGE LOG:

1. Peekaboo achievement more accurate.

2. Fixed text staying on screen after closing in game keyboard

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2844951
