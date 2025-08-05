Hi everyone,

Thank you so much for your interest in the game and for sharing your reviews and feedback. I’ve read every single one, and I’m actively working to polish and improve the experience.

First, I want to apologize for the current state of the controls. I underestimated the importance of user experience, and I’m committed to addressing these issues in the coming days.

In this patch, we’ve completely overhauled the camera system. Previously, the camera was unstable, not smooth, and could cause motion sickness. With this update, we hope those concerns are resolved. If you still feel uncomfortable with the camera, please don’t hesitate to let us know!

Tomorrow, I’ll be focusing on improving responsiveness—especially when it comes to interacting with items, which currently feels unresponsive to many players.

I’ll also begin work on full controller support, so you’ll soon be able to enjoy the game on gamepads and the Steam Deck.

Thank you again for your patience and support—it truly means a lot!

This patch also includes a few small bug fixes: