5 August 2025 Build 19486897 Edited 5 August 2025 – 18:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This update brings various gameplay improvements, balance adjustments, and bug fixes. We’ve improved combat mechanics, especially regarding special abilities, refined several platforming elements, and implemented minor UI and level layout tweaks (like smoother screen shake) for a better overall experience.

