5 August 2025 Build 19486877 Edited 5 August 2025 – 17:13:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Changes
✅ Slot Machine Drop Logic Rework

Moved item drop logic from "chest" to the "slot machine" itself to fix items not dropping

✅ Pipe Level Fix

Fixed collision issues in deep pits to prevent accidental falls

✅ Electric Tower Bug Fix

Fixed an issue where the respawn UI would get stuck after being killed by the electric tower (engine-level fix)

