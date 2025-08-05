Changes
✅ Slot Machine Drop Logic Rework
Moved item drop logic from "chest" to the "slot machine" itself to fix items not dropping
✅ Pipe Level Fix
Fixed collision issues in deep pits to prevent accidental falls
✅ Electric Tower Bug Fix
Fixed an issue where the respawn UI would get stuck after being killed by the electric tower (engine-level fix)
Optimizations & Bug Fixes (v1.1.5.4)
Update notes via Steam Community
