- Dancer can chase between rooms again
- Lobby has new music
- Step carefully! New character trap detecting animation
- General character animation tweaks
- New zone move indicators, with move and traps correctly showing active highlight when tabbing between multiple interactables
- Increased trap detect range
- Dionysus Statue puzzle
- Rebalanced curses at different player counts
- It's safe to eat pudding again! Fixed a crash on last step of the ballroom table
- Fixed crashed when attempting to get a Relic as a reward when one wasn’t available
- Fixed not being able to complete the pressure plates if a starting player left the game
Build 0.2025.8.5b PT patch notes
