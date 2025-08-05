 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Cyberpunk 2077 Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 1 Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 August 2025 Build 19486857 Edited 5 August 2025 – 18:09:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Build 0.2025.8.5b PT patch notes
  • Dancer can chase between rooms again
  • Lobby has new music
  • Step carefully! New character trap detecting animation
  • General character animation tweaks
  • New zone move indicators, with move and traps correctly showing active highlight when tabbing between multiple interactables
  • Increased trap detect range
  • Dionysus Statue puzzle
  • Rebalanced curses at different player counts
  • It's safe to eat pudding again! Fixed a crash on last step of the ballroom table
  • Fixed crashed when attempting to get a Relic as a reward when one wasn’t available
  • Fixed not being able to complete the pressure plates if a starting player left the game

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3724861
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3724862
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link