5 August 2025 Build 19486831 Edited 5 August 2025 – 18:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

v1.2.1

  • Allow to filter the ships distribution throughout the galaxy by the player own ships

  • Show estimated travel time at the ship current position for long distances too. Keep the time inside the camera view if possible

  • Show the repair rate of the Repair Vessel in the ship stats

  • Improve the contrast of the tutorial indicator with the background

  • Precursor items build progress no longer resets when the Research Vessel undocks or is destroyed

  • For short distances, ships travel times are no longer visible if it is not possible to calculate the time with precision. That happens when not all systems in the travel path are loaded on the client side, which does not allow to account for all the disruptors that might affect the time. For long distances an approximated time will still be visible with a ≥ prefix

  • To prevent accidental self-destruction of ships, the button is now only visible if the ships were explicitly selected with a selection box or by clicking on them directly

  • Fix ships receiving damage after entering warp, if they were directly set as a target by the opponent, and an allied ship remains inside the system

  • Fix ships being difficult to select when the camera is in the 2 far away zoom levels

