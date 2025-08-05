New

- (QoL) sort options for bookshelf

- healers receive discount to remove debuffs



Fix

- fixed food ui

- fixed friendship popup translations

- fixed unseeable popup after night

- fixed missing cat accessory names

- fixed same play session new game retains unlocked locations

- fixed time jump twice if spam button

- fixed can go to map mid-activity





Notes

- why did i add item descriptions in the first place... to think the number of decors and accessories i can just throw in otherwise...