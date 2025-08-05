 Skip to content
5 August 2025 Build 19486800 Edited 5 August 2025 – 17:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
New
- (QoL) sort options for bookshelf
- healers receive discount to remove debuffs

Fix
- fixed food ui
- fixed friendship popup translations
- fixed unseeable popup after night
- fixed missing cat accessory names
- fixed same play session new game retains unlocked locations
- fixed time jump twice if spam button
- fixed can go to map mid-activity


Notes
- why did i add item descriptions in the first place... to think the number of decors and accessories i can just throw in otherwise...

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2377251
