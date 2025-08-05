New
- (QoL) sort options for bookshelf
- healers receive discount to remove debuffs
Fix
- fixed food ui
- fixed friendship popup translations
- fixed unseeable popup after night
- fixed missing cat accessory names
- fixed same play session new game retains unlocked locations
- fixed time jump twice if spam button
- fixed can go to map mid-activity
Notes
- why did i add item descriptions in the first place... to think the number of decors and accessories i can just throw in otherwise...
0.5.18
