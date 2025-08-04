 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Cyberpunk 2077 Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 1 Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 August 2025 Build 19486787 Edited 5 August 2025 – 17:06:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This is a small patch to fix a handful of issues in the recent "Meltdown Update".

  • The Thermal Resonance Lance's heat blast on destruction is now scaled by how much heat is in its storage.

  • Ammo Factories and H.E. Factories now have a chance of starting fires when destroyed.

  • Factory production animations now get faster when the factory has a speed buff.

  • Toggling off the U.I. (default Ctrl+Shift+U) will now hide fire icons.

  • Bugfix: Ships were surrendering when not intended.

  • Bugfix: The "Hull Heat" tutorial could constantly blink on-and-off. (It will now stay permanently once triggered.)

  • Bugfix: Overclocked Ion Beam Emitters were missing their firing sound effects and glow.

  • Bugfix: The description for the Thermal Canister Missile Factory incorrectly stated that it uses iron and sulfur. It has been corrected to copper and sulfur. (Note: Translations are not corrected yet.)

  • Bugfix: The Lance Dilation Pump's "Thermal Dilation" stat was erroneously listed as "Thermal Amplification".

  • Modding: Fixed the error "Polygons must have at least 3 vertices" with polygon colliders that don't cover all cells or are counter-clockwise.

Changed files in this update

Windows 32-bit Cosmoteer x86 Depot 799602
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Cosmoteer x64 Depot 799603
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link