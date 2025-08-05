Sensei! I Like You So Much! Ver. 1.0 — Now Available on Steam!

600+ new badges & tons of new art assets

Rewritten old meme lines + a huge batch of new fanfic prompts!

Brand-new main story added! 3 new romanceable characters + affection stories!! (Plus lots of new fangirl CGs & events!)

Tons of new character customization items + a desktop pet mode for idle company!!

New features: freebie exchange, Seaside Atelier, merch factory sim, desktop pet clothing store...

Your ultimate fangirl sim returns, richer than ever!

✨ Enjoy a 14-day launch discount at the lowest price ever!

(Price will rise to $16.99 after the promo period; prices will adjust in other regions as well.)

❤️ A heartfelt thank-you to everyone who supported us through Early Access.

Though the journey had its ups and downs, your support kept us going. With this update and beyond, we’ll keep doing our best to deliver a better game.

Thank you again from the bottom of our hearts!

* After the 1.0 update, we recommend players who downloaded the game earlier to start a new save for better experience.

🐞 Found a bug? Let us know here: https://survey.sunrisecolors.cn/s/CXDVTmCy

🎮 Join our Discord: https://discord.gg/GKcmVJJH

\[Ver. 1.0 Update Log]

= New Gameplay =

Seaside Atelier simulation

Crane game system

Ichiban-syou gacha draw

Freebie exchange

Desktop pet clothing shop

Freebie printing & distribution

New hidden features

New locations

600+ new merch

New meme prompts & rewritten old ones

New freebie

New art assets

New character customization parts

New trends & default IDs

= Story Updates =

Rewritten plot for Nora

New main story arc

New daily events

New CGs

More affection events for 4 existing characters

3 brand-new "romanceable" characters + full affection routes

= System Overhaul =

Reworked outing system with illust/idea/sticker collection

New affection & gift systems

Redesigned UI for request board, con management, contacts, and DIY table

Reworked Ebuy mode

Reworked Dreamworld system

Reworked Writing System

= Feature Improvements =

Character career & setting variations supported

Optimized badge rendering performance

One-click batch badge placement

Quick skip for meme prompts

Save feature in dialogue

Screenshot mode for decorated rooms & bags

Assign characters freely to writing prompts

Pattern editor added

= Other =

Optimizations and bug fixes for existing features

Launch Bundle

Big News!



Sensei! I Like You So Much! × Tiny Pasture

🐾 Bundle “The Fluffy Fandom” now live!



Write, feed, and "fangirl" to your heart’s content!

✨ Double discount available on Steam—don’t miss out!