Major 5 August 2025 Build 19486773
Update notes via Steam Community

Sensei! I Like You So Much! Ver. 1.0 — Now Available on Steam!

  • 600+ new badges & tons of new art assets

  • Rewritten old meme lines + a huge batch of new fanfic prompts!

  • Brand-new main story added! 3 new romanceable characters + affection stories!! (Plus lots of new fangirl CGs & events!)

  • Tons of new character customization items + a desktop pet mode for idle company!!

  • New features: freebie exchange, Seaside Atelier, merch factory sim, desktop pet clothing store...

Your ultimate fangirl sim returns, richer than ever!

✨ Enjoy a 14-day launch discount at the lowest price ever!

(Price will rise to $16.99 after the promo period; prices will adjust in other regions as well.)

❤️ A heartfelt thank-you to everyone who supported us through Early Access.

Though the journey had its ups and downs, your support kept us going. With this update and beyond, we’ll keep doing our best to deliver a better game.

Thank you again from the bottom of our hearts!

* After the 1.0 update, we recommend players who downloaded the game earlier to start a new save for better experience.

🐞 Found a bug? Let us know here: https://survey.sunrisecolors.cn/s/CXDVTmCy

🎮 Join our Discord: https://discord.gg/GKcmVJJH

\[Ver. 1.0 Update Log]

= New Gameplay =

  • Seaside Atelier simulation

  • Crane game system

  • Ichiban-syou gacha draw

  • Freebie exchange

  • Desktop pet clothing shop

  • Freebie printing & distribution

  • New hidden features

  • New locations

  • 600+ new merch

  • New meme prompts & rewritten old ones

  • New freebie

  • New art assets

  • New character customization parts

  • New trends & default IDs

= Story Updates =

  • Rewritten plot for Nora

  • New main story arc

  • New daily events

  • New CGs

  • More affection events for 4 existing characters

  • 3 brand-new "romanceable" characters + full affection routes

= System Overhaul =

  • Reworked outing system with illust/idea/sticker collection

  • New affection & gift systems

  • Redesigned UI for request board, con management, contacts, and DIY table

  • Reworked Ebuy mode

  • Reworked Dreamworld system

  • Reworked Writing System

= Feature Improvements =

  • Character career & setting variations supported

  • Optimized badge rendering performance

  • One-click batch badge placement

  • Quick skip for meme prompts

  • Save feature in dialogue

  • Screenshot mode for decorated rooms & bags

  • Assign characters freely to writing prompts

  • Pattern editor added

= Other =

  • Optimizations and bug fixes for existing features

