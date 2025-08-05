Sensei! I Like You So Much! Ver. 1.0 — Now Available on Steam!
600+ new badges & tons of new art assets
Rewritten old meme lines + a huge batch of new fanfic prompts!
Brand-new main story added! 3 new romanceable characters + affection stories!! (Plus lots of new fangirl CGs & events!)
Tons of new character customization items + a desktop pet mode for idle company!!
New features: freebie exchange, Seaside Atelier, merch factory sim, desktop pet clothing store...
Your ultimate fangirl sim returns, richer than ever!
❤️ A heartfelt thank-you to everyone who supported us through Early Access.
Though the journey had its ups and downs, your support kept us going. With this update and beyond, we’ll keep doing our best to deliver a better game.
Thank you again from the bottom of our hearts!
* After the 1.0 update, we recommend players who downloaded the game earlier to start a new save for better experience.
🐞 Found a bug? Let us know here: https://survey.sunrisecolors.cn/s/CXDVTmCy
🎮 Join our Discord: https://discord.gg/GKcmVJJH
\[Ver. 1.0 Update Log]
= New Gameplay =
Seaside Atelier simulation
Crane game system
Ichiban-syou gacha draw
Freebie exchange
Desktop pet clothing shop
Freebie printing & distribution
New hidden features
New locations
600+ new merch
New meme prompts & rewritten old ones
New freebie
New art assets
New character customization parts
New trends & default IDs
= Story Updates =
Rewritten plot for Nora
New main story arc
New daily events
New CGs
More affection events for 4 existing characters
3 brand-new "romanceable" characters + full affection routes
= System Overhaul =
Reworked outing system with illust/idea/sticker collection
New affection & gift systems
Redesigned UI for request board, con management, contacts, and DIY table
Reworked Ebuy mode
Reworked Dreamworld system
Reworked Writing System
= Feature Improvements =
Character career & setting variations supported
Optimized badge rendering performance
One-click batch badge placement
Quick skip for meme prompts
Save feature in dialogue
Screenshot mode for decorated rooms & bags
Assign characters freely to writing prompts
Pattern editor added
= Other =
Optimizations and bug fixes for existing features
