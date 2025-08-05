Hello everyone!

This time, we have a bug update based on issues reported by our users!

"Why won't the NVIDIA engine start?" "ReazonSpeech keeps stopping with errors..." For those who've been struggling with these problems, we've finally discovered the cause.

Does your Windows username or folder name contain Japanese characters?

Yes, that was the cause. But don't worry anymore. We've completely fixed it!

✨ New Features

\[Common] Subtitles are now easier to read! 📺

We've changed the default subtitle display from 1 line to 2 lines. The default single line made subtitles too hard to read... Though personally, I didn't mind it...

🔧 Improvements

\[Common] Fundamental solution to the Japanese folder problem! 🎯

Problem: When Windows usernames or document folders contain Japanese characters (or other special characters), some AI engines wouldn't start

Affected engines:

NVIDIA Parakeet (English/Japanese)

NVIDIA Canary (Multilingual)

ReazonSpeech (Japanese)

Cause: The library used by these engines (SentencePiece) couldn't properly handle Japanese paths

Solution: Changed to save all temporary files within LiveCap's installation folder (ASCII-only path). Simple, but tremendously effective!

Now all engines work properly even with Japanese paths like "C:Users太郎Documents" or "D:配信用LiveCap".

\[Common] More efficient file management 🧹

Separated temporary directories for model downloads and runtime

Automatic cleanup after download completion

No wasted disk space

💭 Finally...

With this update, you can now enjoy all of LiveCap's features regardless of your environment - whether you have Japanese usernames, folders with company names, or creative paths with emojis...

The 2-line subtitle display may seem minor, but it should greatly improve usability. Long dialogue and technical term explanations can now be displayed more naturally.

Small improvements accumulate into great usability. That's the direction of LiveCap's evolution! We'll keep working hard!

P.S.: Please wait a little longer for the documentation update! I'll do it when I have the energy!