Mecha Madness Event
Mecha Madness is here and it’s time to roll out! Our August event has Mecha Kragg, Mecha Etalus, and Mecha Clairen as featured skins with some robotic icons to match. The new cosmetics are paired with 25,000 Aether Coins and 250 Aether Bucks.
Our free track for August contains the Mecha Etalus emote, the Mechsplosion death effect, Mecha platform, Cyber Zetterburn icon, and the Cyber Zetterburn skin. Players equipping any event skins above, the Mecha Wrastor skin, Ranger Clairen skin, Ranger Fleet skin, or the Dark Future Loxodont skin will receive 20% Bonus XP on the event track. There are also new palettes for Dark Future Loxodont and Mecha Wrastor in the in-game shop!
Next NA R2CS Events: Supernova & Collision
EVO has wrapped up and we’re moving from one massive event to another. Supernova in Chantilly, Virginia (August 7-10) has set the world record for the largest Rivals of Aether II event with 587 entrants competing for the crown this weekend. Last month, we revealed the Supernova Slam Dunk Ranno palette, which is still available in the shop to rep the event! Pick up the colorful palette and rep Supernova to show your support.
In addition to the Supernova Slam Dunk Ranno, we are happy to announce a brand new Twitch Drop icon to celebrate the world record being broken! Rivals of Aether II will be streaming on VGBootCamp3 and HouseOf3000 on Saturday, August 9th. On Sunday, August 10th, our finals will be live on VGBootCamp at 10 AM ET. Tune into any of these streams to make progress and unlock your drop! See the graphics below for more information:
Coming up just two weeks after, on August 22nd-24th, we have Collision 2025 in Secaucus, New Jersey. Collision is currently sitting at 117 entrants, with five of the EVO Top 8 ready for rematches. In order to celebrate, we've created the brand new Collision Zetterburn palette, available now in the in-game shop.
If you buy either of these bundles but already own the base skins, you’ll receive an Aether Bucks refund to make it even just like with our other bundles. Keep an eye out for more circuit palettes in the future as the summer of Rivals II rolls on! This palette is FREE for all players attending the respective events.
You can check out upcoming & past events and the region leaderboards on our official league page.
New Shop Items
Mecha Future Loxodont Palette
Black Mecha Wrastor Palette
Black Solid Ranno Palette
Pink Panther Zetterburn Palette
YellowJay Wrastor Palette
Zango Icon
Lennington Icon
Fan Girl Fleet Icon
Mecha Wrastor Icon
Plush Pin Etalus Icon
Mecha Wrastor Emote
Ranked Shop Update
Champion Fleet has been added to the Ranked Shop! This includes a skin, two emotes, and two icons for the Archer of Justice.
Servers and Lobbies
8 Player Lobbies are here!
Today’s patch introduces 8 player lobbies with 1-6 spectators! This makes it easier than ever to stream tournaments or host larger play sessions with friends.
Disconnect Logic Updates
There is now a popup that appears when a player disconnects from a ranked match. This popup shows a button with a short timer to accept the win. If the other player reconnects in time, the match will continue - to avoid abuse, this can only happen once per player per ranked set.
If someone disconnects in a Casual/Friendly match, the win can be accepted immediately.
Casual win streak no longer displays in lobbies: lobbies now support win streaks that persist within that lobby session alone.
The 1v1 stock update banner now accounts for rollback and should no longer show up in edge cases where client predicts a stock loss but the stock doesn't end up being lost (i.e. player jumps away from bottom blastzone last second).
Spectators can now send emotes on the results screen; they'll show up in a row along the bottom, under the active player slots.
improved teardown time of the character select screen (CSS).
This should reduce hitch when returning to the main menu from local or online play, especially on weaker hardware.
Changed files in this update