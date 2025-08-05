Mecha Madness Event

Mecha Madness is here and it’s time to roll out! Our August event has Mecha Kragg, Mecha Etalus, and Mecha Clairen as featured skins with some robotic icons to match. The new cosmetics are paired with 25,000 Aether Coins and 250 Aether Bucks.

Our free track for August contains the Mecha Etalus emote, the Mechsplosion death effect, Mecha platform, Cyber Zetterburn icon, and the Cyber Zetterburn skin. Players equipping any event skins above, the Mecha Wrastor skin, Ranger Clairen skin, Ranger Fleet skin, or the Dark Future Loxodont skin will receive 20% Bonus XP on the event track. There are also new palettes for Dark Future Loxodont and Mecha Wrastor in the in-game shop!

Next NA R2CS Events: Supernova & Collision

EVO has wrapped up and we’re moving from one massive event to another. Supernova in Chantilly, Virginia (August 7-10) has set the world record for the largest Rivals of Aether II event with 587 entrants competing for the crown this weekend. Last month, we revealed the Supernova Slam Dunk Ranno palette, which is still available in the shop to rep the event! Pick up the colorful palette and rep Supernova to show your support.

In addition to the Supernova Slam Dunk Ranno, we are happy to announce a brand new Twitch Drop icon to celebrate the world record being broken! Rivals of Aether II will be streaming on VGBootCamp3 and HouseOf3000 on Saturday, August 9th. On Sunday, August 10th, our finals will be live on VGBootCamp at 10 AM ET. Tune into any of these streams to make progress and unlock your drop! See the graphics below for more information:

Coming up just two weeks after, on August 22nd-24th, we have Collision 2025 in Secaucus, New Jersey. Collision is currently sitting at 117 entrants, with five of the EVO Top 8 ready for rematches. In order to celebrate, we've created the brand new Collision Zetterburn palette, available now in the in-game shop.

If you buy either of these bundles but already own the base skins, you’ll receive an Aether Bucks refund to make it even just like with our other bundles. Keep an eye out for more circuit palettes in the future as the summer of Rivals II rolls on! This palette is FREE for all players attending the respective events.



You can check out upcoming & past events and the region leaderboards on our official league page .

New Shop Items

Mecha Future Loxodont Palette

Black Mecha Wrastor Palette

Black Solid Ranno Palette

Pink Panther Zetterburn Palette

YellowJay Wrastor Palette

Zango Icon

Lennington Icon

Fan Girl Fleet Icon

Mecha Wrastor Icon

Plush Pin Etalus Icon

Mecha Wrastor Emote

Ranked Shop Update

Champion Fleet has been added to the Ranked Shop! This includes a skin, two emotes, and two icons for the Archer of Justice.

Servers and Lobbies

8 Player Lobbies are here! Today’s patch introduces 8 player lobbies with 1-6 spectators! This makes it easier than ever to stream tournaments or host larger play sessions with friends.

