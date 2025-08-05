Hey everyone!

Thank you so much for continuing to play, support, and share your feedback on Vending Dokan.

We’ve been closely watching how people play the game and what features they’re asking for, and today’s update is all about making Vending Dokan an even better companion while you work, study, or relax.

🧠Productivity Tools

This update introduces the a suit of productivity tools, designed to help you stay focused, organized, and mindful, all while running your vending empire in the background.



You’ll find these tools in the top panel, separated by a line for clarity.

Focus Timer

Our version of the Pomodoro Technique, this tool helps you break your work into focused intervals (default 30 mins), followed by short breaks.

You can name your task, set session length, break time, and number of rounds, perfect for maintaining productivity while the game runs passively.

To-Do List

A simple in-game checklist to track your real-life tasks. Whether you’re studying, cleaning, or working on creative projects, this makes Vending Dokan the perfect cozy background companion.

Journal

Write down thoughts, reflections, or goals. It’s your own in-game notebook, perfect for mindfulness, motivation, or just venting about customers littering.

These features are just the beginning, and we have plans to expand & polish them further in future updates.

🖱️ UI Ovehaul: Move More Widgets & Resize Them!

We’ve overhauled how on-screen widgets behave. You can now:

Drag more of them, like the clock, to wherever you like

Resize them to fit your layout

Right-click to reset their position (no more cluttering the UI with reset buttons)

Customize your layout exactly how you want it, whether you’re deep in management mode or keeping it chill on the side. We will continue to improve UI scaling and customizability over time.

🕓 Toggle Between In-Game & Real-World Time

You can now click the in-game clock to switch its display to your real-life system time, no matter what speed the game is running at: real-time, 1x, 2x, etc.

A simple way to keep an eye on the real world while staying immersed in the game.

🐱 You Can Now Feed Cats!

That’s right. You can feed the cats.

Place the new Cat Bowl from the build menu, fill it with kibble, and nearby cats will come by for a snack.

Each time they eat, your friendship with that cat increases, so keep those kitties fed!

🧃 4 New Pouch Drinks from Midnight Drinks!

Midnight Drinks is back with a refreshing new lineup in a brand-new category: Pouch Drinks!

Peach Juice

Grape Juice

Limeaid

Caramel Latte

These new drinks unlock at Milestone 14, come with strong profit margins, and are sure to keep your machines stocked with flavor.

💸 Economy Balancing

We’ve made some changes to prevent milestone rewards from breaking progression:

On Default and higher economy difficulties , you’ll now only receive money rewards for Milestones 1–5

The Reward Machine’s money conversion has also been toned down to make sales and smart management more valuable

These changes aim to create a more rewarding long-term experience, especially for players looking for a bit more challenge and strategy.

🗺️ Roadmap Update

We took a little extra time to flesh out the Productivity Tools and get them to a good starting point. As a result, we’ve shifted some things around in our roadmap to better reflect our updated development schedule and your feedback.

You can always view the updated roadmap in-game, or check it out below:

That’s it for now, but we’ve got another update coming later this month, including a brand-new location to explore!

If you're enjoying the game, you can help us out by leaving a Steam review! It seriously helps us reach more people and continue to grow.

Thanks so much for reading, and we’ll see you in the next update! 💛