5 August 2025 Build 19486522 Edited 5 August 2025 – 18:09:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Gameplay
An in-game shop has been added. Maps can now be purchased with points earned. Points are added with kills and can then be spent in Profile > Shop.
The shop is constantly being expanded.

Bug Fix
Minor bugs have been fixed.

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3871431
