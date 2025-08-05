Gameplay
An in-game shop has been added. Maps can now be purchased with points earned. Points are added with kills and can then be spent in Profile > Shop.
The shop is constantly being expanded.
Bug Fix
Minor bugs have been fixed.
Patch 1.6.3.
