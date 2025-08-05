 Skip to content
5 August 2025 Build 19486517 Edited 5 August 2025 – 17:09:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed typos in dialogues.

- Fixed the player navmesh so the player now walks only where intended.

- Swapped audio files for the interactive trailer (updated seaside sound effects).

*Thanks to the invaluable feedback from all the players.

Changed files in this update

