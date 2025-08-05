 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Cyberpunk 2077 Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 1 Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 5 August 2025 Build 19486516 Edited 5 August 2025 – 17:19:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Sup Gnomies,

Holy smokes you guys have overwhelmed us with all of your support! We have been working really hard in the background to get you this update. There's a lot of you that asked for more of a challenge and here it is. Update 1.3 features 4 new maps and a bunch of new items and relics.

If you're enjoying the game, we'd really appreciate it if you left a review on Steam. It helps us a ton and goes a long way in supporting the game. Here's what's new in this update:

New Maps

  • STEPPE

  • SEWERS

  • ENCHANTED

  • UNDERWORLD

New Relics and Items

  • Shackles

  • Ectoplasm

  • Berserker Ring

  • Briar Heart

  • Pepper X

  • Ice Skates

  • Church

  • Monk Robes

  • Shiitake

  • Barrows Armour

  • Penny Bun

  • Ancient Seal

  • Fleam

  • Tree House

  • Temple Bell

  • Full Moon

    Here is some of the crazy stuff you guys have been doing on the new maps!

Thanks everyone who gave us feedback and playtested the latest version! If you have any more issues or feel like hanging out with us and the Gnomies - come and join us on the Gnomes Discord Server

Cheers,

Tommy and Patrick

DYSTOPIAN

Changed files in this update

Depot 3133061
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link