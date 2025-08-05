Sup Gnomies,
Holy smokes you guys have overwhelmed us with all of your support! We have been working really hard in the background to get you this update. There's a lot of you that asked for more of a challenge and here it is. Update 1.3 features 4 new maps and a bunch of new items and relics.
If you're enjoying the game, we'd really appreciate it if you left a review on Steam. It helps us a ton and goes a long way in supporting the game. Here's what's new in this update:
New Maps
STEPPE
SEWERS
ENCHANTED
UNDERWORLD
New Relics and Items
Shackles
Ectoplasm
Berserker Ring
Briar Heart
Pepper X
Ice Skates
Church
Monk Robes
Shiitake
Barrows Armour
Penny Bun
Ancient Seal
Fleam
Tree House
Temple Bell
Full Moon
Here is some of the crazy stuff you guys have been doing on the new maps!
Thanks everyone who gave us feedback and playtested the latest version! If you have any more issues or feel like hanging out with us and the Gnomies - come and join us on the Gnomes Discord Server
Cheers,
Tommy and Patrick
DYSTOPIAN
Changed files in this update