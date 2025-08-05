Sup Gnomies,

Holy smokes you guys have overwhelmed us with all of your support! We have been working really hard in the background to get you this update. There's a lot of you that asked for more of a challenge and here it is. Update 1.3 features 4 new maps and a bunch of new items and relics.

If you're enjoying the game, we'd really appreciate it if you left a review on Steam. It helps us a ton and goes a long way in supporting the game. Here's what's new in this update:

New Maps

STEPPE

SEWERS

ENCHANTED

UNDERWORLD

New Relics and Items

Shackles

Ectoplasm

Berserker Ring

Briar Heart

Pepper X

Ice Skates

Church

Monk Robes

Shiitake

Barrows Armour

Penny Bun

Ancient Seal

Fleam

Tree House

Temple Bell

Full Moon Here is some of the crazy stuff you guys have been doing on the new maps!

Thanks everyone who gave us feedback and playtested the latest version! If you have any more issues or feel like hanging out with us and the Gnomies - come and join us on the Gnomes Discord Server

Cheers,

Tommy and Patrick

