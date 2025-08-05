Hello fellow Mystical Brewers! ⚗️🧪🔮

Summoning And Divination is bringing new life to wisps!

These wisps will help you gather, refine and read books.

Divination 🌀

Siphon mana through mana pools. These are used to create mana containers that are used in summoning

Summoning 🧙‍♂️

The heart of this update! Summon wisps to help you out!

This is the automation part, let the wisps do all manual labor, but you need to siphon the mana for them of course 🌀

And there are more achievements and more QOL improvements through out the game

Bug fixes

Thank you all for reporting in the bugs! ❤️

🔮 Fixed a lot of spelling errors

🔮 Fixed so the refine button does not release when done

🔮 Fixed instant refinement completion when dragging the item out of bounds

🔮 Money bug when buying items, would go to negative money instead

🔮 Many more changes

Thank you again for checking this game out ❤️

Stay tuned for more and would love your feedback on this update

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/znKeXgdUFQ