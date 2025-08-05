⚠️ Important Notice: Save Data Reset ⚠️

Hello, this is the ASH development team.

First of all, we sincerely thank you for playing our game.



We have identified an issue where player save data was being stored inside the game installation directory.

As a result, a critical issue has occurred where save data is deleted during game updates.

We are preparing a hotfix update to address this issue as quickly as possible.



🔧 Changes in This Patch

We have changed the save data location to be stored in the user's local folder.

From now on, your save data will be safely preserved even after game updates.



❗ Important Notes

Due to this patch, existing save data will be reset,

and all previous progress will be deleted.

We sincerely ask for your understanding and apologize for the inconvenience.



👥 To Our Players

We deeply apologize for this issue occurring during the early stages of our game’s release.

We have responded quickly to provide a better gameplay experience,

and we will make every effort to prevent similar issues in the future.

Thank you.



– Sincerely, the ASH Development Team



------------------------------------------------------



[Patch Notes]



1. Default language changed from Korean to English

2. Fixed an issue where players could get stuck in walls when respawning in certain areas

3. Fixed a bug where the Black Panther boss's dialogue would not appear

4. Updated save data path to a safer location