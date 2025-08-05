- Moon phases now change every hour.
- Removed the cap from titan streak reduction, the min. required streak for a titan to spawn in incursion cannot go below 15% of the required kill streak.
- Essence drop rate is now capped at 450% (from 300).
- Champion chance overflow ratio increased to 1:0.05.
Update 0.9.8503
