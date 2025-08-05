General:



* Added a new skin for Shaman – **Shadow Shaman**!

* The health of Zmey Gorynych has been reduced from 10,000 to 7,500 per level;

* The respawn time of Kot Bayun has been reduced from 5 to 4 minutes;



Heroes:



* **Overlord**: Battle Order (3rd ability) can no longer deal damage more often than once every 0.5 seconds. Base shield strength from Arsenal (innate ability) reduced by 30;

* **Vedun/Lesovik**: Reduced the grab radius of Zlodrevo (classic ultimate), but increased its planting range. Also, with each attack, Zlodrevo now reduces its own lifespan by 30 seconds;

* **Duelist/Prince of Thieves**: Luck (innate ability) proc chance increased from 25% to 30%, but reduced by 5% for each enemy hero nearby; added an active alternative ultimate — **Duel**, forcing the hero and their target to fight each other for 4 seconds;

* **Cryo/Blizzard**: The damage and shield strength from Freeze (alternative ultimate) now scale with the higher of Strength or Intellect;



Talents:



* **Cursed Seal**: Disarm duration increased from 1.5 to 2.5 seconds;

* **Bloody Assault**: Healing reduced from 150% to 100% of damage dealt by attacks;

* **Surge of Resolve**: Now, taking damage prevents the use of this talent for 3 seconds;

