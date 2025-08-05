Here's a slew of fixes to cleanup issues from recent changes:

Fixed scroll bar issues on macOS builds.

Fixed crafting UI only allowing 2 digit input (now accepts 3).

Fixed free look not being available in over-the-shoulder mode while sitting.

Fixed "Bidding too soon" message from not showing before the confirmation.

Fixed tooltips not showing on the character select screen.

Fixed an exception that could occur when inspecting someone with no gear.

Fixed a potential exception with the death UI countdown panel.

Fixed select value dialog not activating input field on show.

Fixed context menu not being clamped to your screen on show.

Fixed missing stats on Ibaxian Relic Banners and Scepters.

Fixed inability to trade crafted Ibaxian Relics.

Fixed armor type filters not working on the Auction House.

Fixed Auction House clear type button tooltip.

Added "Augment" and "Recipe" to the Auction House type dropdown.

Added 70, 80, and 90 FPS limit options.

Increased the duration of "The Good Stuff" potion to 30 seconds.

Increased the number of hits for level 50 Augments.

Changed Dagger of the Glacier to have 1H Damage instead of Parry.