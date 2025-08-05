 Skip to content
5 August 2025 Build 19486149
Update notes via Steam Community

Here's a slew of fixes to cleanup issues from recent changes:

  • Fixed scroll bar issues on macOS builds.

  • Fixed crafting UI only allowing 2 digit input (now accepts 3).

  • Fixed free look not being available in over-the-shoulder mode while sitting.

  • Fixed "Bidding too soon" message from not showing before the confirmation.

  • Fixed tooltips not showing on the character select screen.

  • Fixed an exception that could occur when inspecting someone with no gear.

  • Fixed a potential exception with the death UI countdown panel.

  • Fixed select value dialog not activating input field on show.

  • Fixed context menu not being clamped to your screen on show.

  • Fixed missing stats on Ibaxian Relic Banners and Scepters.

  • Fixed inability to trade crafted Ibaxian Relics.

  • Fixed armor type filters not working on the Auction House.

  • Fixed Auction House clear type button tooltip.

  • Added "Augment" and "Recipe" to the Auction House type dropdown.

  • Added 70, 80, and 90 FPS limit options.

  • Increased the duration of "The Good Stuff" potion to 30 seconds.

  • Increased the number of hits for level 50 Augments.

  • Changed Dagger of the Glacier to have 1H Damage instead of Parry.

  • Removed starting delay from Void Energy VFX to better communicate when the debuff is applied.

Changed files in this update

