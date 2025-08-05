🛠️ FIXES
- Blood Link description is updated and no longer indicates "Heal" type.
- On-roll skills are now correctly return to the initial position.
- Rewind turn is no longer restarting use count on skills.
- Fixed issue with saving after buying out all items in Merchant event.
- Notification is no longer blocking skill from being dropped.
- History is now correctly showing traits.
- Fixed a bug where modifiers were being shared between heroes with locked and unlocked Modifiers.
Changed files in this update