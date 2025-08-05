 Skip to content
5 August 2025 Build 19486148 Edited 5 August 2025 – 17:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🛠️ FIXES


  • Blood Link description is updated and no longer indicates "Heal" type.
  • On-roll skills are now correctly return to the initial position.
  • Rewind turn is no longer restarting use count on skills.
  • Fixed issue with saving after buying out all items in Merchant event.
  • Notification is no longer blocking skill from being dropped.
  • History is now correctly showing traits.
  • Fixed a bug where modifiers were being shared between heroes with locked and unlocked Modifiers.

