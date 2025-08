1.10 kinds of new fish:sharpbelly, rhodeus, paradise fish, spiny loach, topmouth culter, carp, crucian carp, northern snakehead, aucha perch, yellow catfish.

2.New level data:The rhythm of the game is resolute

3.Continuous gameplay adjustments: A large wave of updates is on the way, and I'm not sure if it's good or bad, just do it.