5 August 2025 Build 19486066
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Primeval now uses Unity's URP (Universal Rendering Pipeline).
  • The game can now run on a wider range of computers.
  • The game now gets between 60 to 120 fps on a broader range of computers.
  • The game now uses around 4.5gb of ram (down from 8gb to 12gb).
  • The game's environments now use a more stylized set of trees, plants, grasses, and ground textures to help lighten the game's workload.

