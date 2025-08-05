- Primeval now uses Unity's URP (Universal Rendering Pipeline).
- The game can now run on a wider range of computers.
- The game now gets between 60 to 120 fps on a broader range of computers.
- The game now uses around 4.5gb of ram (down from 8gb to 12gb).
- The game's environments now use a more stylized set of trees, plants, grasses, and ground textures to help lighten the game's workload.
Primeval Visual Update
Update notes via Steam Community
