- Player ship will no longer save until after it successfully spawns. So if some odd issue occurs where player fails to spawn, game will no longer save at all.

- Province names will now generate with 2 syllables first before falling back to 3.

- Made the screen shake much more subtle and less jarring.

- Reverted the change that made explosion sounds too quiet.

- Fixed one dialog branch in the Alvana/Rowdy conversation that was blocking the ability to confront Alvana, thus always leading to a bad outcome.

- Fixed the night sight value not saving properly in world options.

- Fixed the erroneous tower/lighthouse placement bug.