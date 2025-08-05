- Player ship will no longer save until after it successfully spawns. So if some odd issue occurs where player fails to spawn, game will no longer save at all.
- Province names will now generate with 2 syllables first before falling back to 3.
- Made the screen shake much more subtle and less jarring.
- Reverted the change that made explosion sounds too quiet.
- Fixed one dialog branch in the Alvana/Rowdy conversation that was blocking the ability to confront Alvana, thus always leading to a bad outcome.
- Fixed the night sight value not saving properly in world options.
- Fixed the erroneous tower/lighthouse placement bug.
August 5th Patch: Minor fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
