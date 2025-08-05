CONTENT

-----------

- Tutorial added

- Game options to enable/disable tutorial

- Game option to play with a fixed seed

- New player abilities - Striker and Defender

- Role Player caller who can award Striker and Defender abilities

- Superleagues can now be played after completing the 6th league

- Game summary screen added



POLISH

--------

- Lots and lots and lots

- Honestly I can't even begin to list everything that's been improved



BUGS

------

- All known bugs have been fixed

- New bugs have (probably_ been introduced and are waiting for you to find them!