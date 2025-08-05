CONTENT
- Tutorial added
- Game options to enable/disable tutorial
- Game option to play with a fixed seed
- New player abilities - Striker and Defender
- Role Player caller who can award Striker and Defender abilities
- Superleagues can now be played after completing the 6th league
- Game summary screen added
POLISH
- Lots and lots and lots
- Honestly I can't even begin to list everything that's been improved
BUGS
- All known bugs have been fixed
- New bugs have (probably_ been introduced and are waiting for you to find them!
Patch Notes for v0.10.00 - Alpha playtest
