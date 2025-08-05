 Skip to content
5 August 2025 Build 19485948
Update notes via Steam Community
CONTENT
-----------
- Tutorial added
- Game options to enable/disable tutorial
- Game option to play with a fixed seed
- New player abilities - Striker and Defender
- Role Player caller who can award Striker and Defender abilities
- Superleagues can now be played after completing the 6th league
- Game summary screen added

POLISH
--------
- Lots and lots and lots
- Honestly I can't even begin to list everything that's been improved

BUGS
------
- All known bugs have been fixed
- New bugs have (probably_ been introduced and are waiting for you to find them!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3842521
