[Skill]The "I Am Your Shield" skill now has a new icon.
[Skill]The "Rolling on the Floor" skill now has a new icon.
[Skill]The "Exciting Chemical" skill now has a new icon.
[Skill]The "Icy Claw" skill now has a new icon.
[Localization]All the localization data of procedurally generated furniture is now in its own file.
[Furniture]New Furniture: 2 more wolf statues.
[Shopping]Random furniture vendors and the manager at No.181 River Road now sell those wolf statues.
[Dana Secret Tunnel]Added more decorations.
[Dana Shelter]Added 2 recycle bins. (To some, this means infinite resource.)
【技能】【吾为君之盾】现在有了一个新图标。
【技能】【满地打滚】现在有了一个新图标。
【技能】【化学兴奋剂】现在有了一个新图标。
【技能】【冰封利爪】现在有了一个新图标。
【本地化】所有的过程生成家具的本地化数据被移动到了一个单独的文件中。
【家具】新家具：2个狼雕像
【购物】随机的家具商人和清河路181号的经理现在会贩卖这些狼雕像。
【达那密道】加入了更多的装饰物。
【达那避难所】加入了两个废品回收垃圾桶。（对某些人来说，这是无限的资源点。）
