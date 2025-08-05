Smokin Potions has officially launched on Steam!

What started as a small game jam prototype is now a full multiplayer experience. Grab some friends, plug in a few controllers, or use Steam Remote Play Together to join the chaos from anywhere.

Smokin Potions is a fast-paced local multiplayer game where up to four players battle it out using explosive potion bombs. Choose your magical affinity, mix elements to create devastating effects, and compete in dynamic arenas filled with hazards, power-ups, and stage events.

Even when you’re knocked out, the match isn’t over. As a ghost, you can sabotage your rivals and fight for a second chance at victory.

Features:

Potion bomb-based arena combat with Earth, Fire, Ice, and Arcane elements

Mix elements together for unique potion explosion effects

Local multiplayer for up to four players with full controller support

Steam Remote Play Together for online play

Sudden-death events and dynamic stage hazards

Ghost mechanics that let you sabotage after elimination

Cosmetic customization with unlockable robes, hats, and hairstyles

Gacha system for collecting randomized cosmetic rewards

Fast, replayable matches designed for casual and competitive play

Thank you to everyone who supported the game during its development. Your feedback and encouragement helped shape what Smokin Potions has become.

Sleeping Robot Games is just getting started!