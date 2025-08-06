 Skip to content
6 August 2025 Build 19485796 Edited 6 August 2025 – 14:13:35 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
New month, new update!
  • Enemies now have healthbars which gives more room for tactics
  • Added enemy variability
  • Added Stats
  • Better healing animations
  • More gameplay music tracks
  • Bugfixes:
    • Mission freezing after playing a level with inspect buttons
    • Mortar bug freezing game on restart

