- Enemies now have healthbars which gives more room for tactics
- Added enemy variability
- Added Stats
- Better healing animations
- More gameplay music tracks
- Bugfixes:
- Mission freezing after playing a level with inspect buttons
- Mortar bug freezing game on restart
- Mission freezing after playing a level with inspect buttons
Update notes for August 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
New month, new update!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3751921
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update