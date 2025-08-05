- Add panic reactions to mounted units
- Add shield deflection for javelins
- Improve and polish shield behavior
- Improve high battle size warning in option menu
- Improve static arrow trails
- Polish polearm animation state transitions
- Fix hard cavalry hits sound missing
- Fix mercenary heraldry not working with global faction heraldry
- Fix infantry formation charge issue
- Fix issue with formation charge status resetting on arrow fire
- Fix polearm flag issue
- Fix horses sometimes freezing when fleeing
- Fix infantry movement issue
Changelog
