5 August 2025 Build 19485654 Edited 5 August 2025 – 15:47:49 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Changelog
  • Add panic reactions to mounted units
  • Add shield deflection for javelins
  • Improve and polish shield behavior
  • Improve high battle size warning in option menu
  • Improve static arrow trails
  • Polish polearm animation state transitions
  • Fix hard cavalry hits sound missing
  • Fix mercenary heraldry not working with global faction heraldry
  • Fix infantry formation charge issue
  • Fix issue with formation charge status resetting on arrow fire
  • Fix polearm flag issue
  • Fix horses sometimes freezing when fleeing
  • Fix infantry movement issue

