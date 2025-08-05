 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Cyberpunk 2077 Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 1 Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 August 2025 Build 19485639 Edited 5 August 2025 – 16:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey zombie freaks,

Death 💀
🔊 Added a sound effect when the death screen appears.
🤯 Improved collapse animation during death.
📊 Death screen now shows total Zombies & Nemesis killed.

🎯 Crosshair fix
Crosshair no longer changes brightness when it reappears.

🔫 Bullet love
Added bullet impact effects on various objects.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3240001
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link