Hey zombie freaks,
Death 💀
🔊 Added a sound effect when the death screen appears.
🤯 Improved collapse animation during death.
📊 Death screen now shows total Zombies & Nemesis killed.
🎯 Crosshair fix
Crosshair no longer changes brightness when it reappears.
🔫 Bullet love
Added bullet impact effects on various objects.
🧠 Dev Update – V1.1.62 🧟♂️ Death got an upgrade! (again) 💀
