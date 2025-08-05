Hey Folks!

Update v0.14.4.7 is now available on Steam, and your clients should be updating shortly.

This is a hotfix update to our "Across the System" milestone, which includes several player-requested features, plus fixes and quality of life enhancements.

Saves from v0.14.0.0 and later should work. Note that if you were experiencing issues in the older save, this patch may fix some, but others may persist depending on the cause.



Note: 📢 indicates changes inspired by community feedback!

📢New PDA Timer app with alarm.

📢New PDA Notepad app.

📢New PDA Vizor app which allows the player to view the map with various data overlays.

Players can buy or find PDA cartridges to enable new features in the PDA Vizor app.

📢There is a new forearm slot exclusively for the PDA.

Indicators to compatible slots now appear on paperdoll while an item is attached to cursor.

PDA has some new visual styles, icons, and fonts.

Officers arresting a subdued NPC no longer soft lock the game.

Maintenance NPCs should now do their jobs more effectively.

AI will no longer take a break mid-combat to eat or drink.

AI will no longer romance the floor during super fast-forward.

AI won't play until it dies on Arcades anymore.

AI won't play loose and damaged arcades anymore.

Gigs should now report target ship and range again.

Pathfinders should no longer avoid valid paths through doors if the ship had a stray part dropped near the outside edge.

UI now has more tooltips to help the player.

Rooms/compartments have new sprite art in the MTT.

Player pronouns will now correctly update in the sink UI if used after character creation.

Tutorial and Ostraka updated to reflect new PDA Vizor app, and other tweaks.

Mechanical and electrical parts no longer have giant stack counters on the paperdoll.

Lights sampled in the ship editor eyedropper tool now update in real time while moving around.

Fixes for some floors using wrong damaged and loose sprites and ACP ammo description.



PDA is the star of this update, with 3 new apps to help players out in the boneyard!





The first is a Notes app that will let players record notes in-game. The notepad can be used any time the PDA is available, including in control panels, and supports rich text using html-style markup.



The second is a Timer app with alarm, which can be used to set a reminder in the future. When the timer expires, an alarm will beep, and the game will return to normal speed, if fast-forwarding.

There is also a new Vizor app.





This app allows players to see the game world with various data overlays, to help pinpoint certain items or areas of interest. Vizor modes include the familiar PowerViz and DamageViz, as well as some newer, more exotic views.







To use this app, the PDA must have the corresponding cartridge for that view mode. Players start with the PowerViz and DamageViz carts installed, but can both purchase and find others in the world. Some with unusual effects...

The PDA also must be slotted in a new forearm PDA slot, which lets players keep their hands free for other tools and containers. And to help make slots clearer, we now have slot indicators to show where an item on the cursor can be slotted:







Players should also notice some new AI fixes and improvements in this build.



Maintenance NPCs should now correctly do their jobs, ranging from replacing canisters to repairing holes in walls. Combat AI should now avoid a snack break during a pitched battle, while leisure AI should stop playing arcade machines before they starve to death. And lonely AIs will stop... interacting with floors.

All this plus a bunch of other fixes and tweaks to hopefully improve time spent in-game.

As always, there's plenty more for us to fix, change, and add! And we'll be continuing in roughly that order. In the meantime, let us know if this patch helps you out, as well as if it reveals new problems!

Best,

Daniel Fedor

Founder, Blue Bottle Games, LLC