5 August 2025 Build 19485359 Edited 5 August 2025 – 15:19:17 UTC by Wendy Share
We’ve released a small update addressing some important issues. Here’s what’s included:

Fixed the issue where drinking alcohol in Volkyrie Underground didn’t cause drunkenness.

Fixed emote menu sounds not being affected by the audio settings.

Resolved various FOV (Field of View) related issues.

Fixed several localization problems.

Fixed a bug preventing players from changing colors while selecting outfits.

Improved several character animations.

Thanks for your continued feedback!

-Clock Wizard Games

