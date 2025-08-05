The following fixes have been made.
- The duration condition for the action "Taunt" has been changed.
Before: Effective until one battle.
After: Effective for one turn.
- The English name of the action "Cloud's Fury" was incorrect and has been corrected.
Incorrect: Cloud's Protection
Correct: Cloud's Fury
- In the following stages, it was possible to change the initial placement of units that should not be able to be changed in the story, so this has been fixed.
>STAGE 23
>EX 1
>EX 3
- Other minor bugs have been fixed.
Update 0.90.2
Update notes via Steam Community
