5 August 2025 Build 19485238 Edited 5 August 2025 – 20:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
The following fixes have been made.

- The duration condition for the action "Taunt" has been changed.
Before: Effective until one battle.
After: Effective for one turn.

- The English name of the action "Cloud's Fury" was incorrect and has been corrected.
Incorrect: Cloud's Protection
Correct: Cloud's Fury

- In the following stages, it was possible to change the initial placement of units that should not be able to be changed in the story, so this has been fixed.
>STAGE 23
>EX 1
>EX 3

- Other minor bugs have been fixed.

