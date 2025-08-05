The following fixes have been made.



- The duration condition for the action "Taunt" has been changed.

Before: Effective until one battle.

After: Effective for one turn.



- The English name of the action "Cloud's Fury" was incorrect and has been corrected.

Incorrect: Cloud's Protection

Correct: Cloud's Fury



- In the following stages, it was possible to change the initial placement of units that should not be able to be changed in the story, so this has been fixed.

>STAGE 23

>EX 1

>EX 3



- Other minor bugs have been fixed.