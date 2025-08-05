 Skip to content
5 August 2025 Build 19485141
Update notes via Steam Community
Heyo!

The Mountain Island is ready for playtesting!

This playtest includes a new environment, new enemy faction, new hero, a new shove mechanic and various improvements to things like action inspection, damage previews, enemy performance and more!

Make sure to let us know how you feel about this playtest by using the in-game feedback system or joining our Discord server!

Happy Dobbeling!
- Jim & Michelle

