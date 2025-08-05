Heyo!
The Mountain Island is ready for playtesting!
This playtest includes a new environment, new enemy faction, new hero, a new shove mechanic and various improvements to things like action inspection, damage previews, enemy performance and more!
Make sure to let us know how you feel about this playtest by using the in-game feedback system or joining our Discord server!
Happy Dobbeling!
- Jim & Michelle
Mountains Playtest
