Hey mates!
Finally we've got a content update for you! It may not be big, but it sure is hot! One could say that it will blow your mind! More explosive details below.
v0.90 Released!
- Added new Objects: Dynamite and the Thermal Bomb. Both of them temporarily warm out frozen areas, with Thermal Bomb having larger radius and power
- Object wiki items order was re-arranged to become more comprehensive
- Storage unit capacity increased, thanks to your feedback
- Game engine version updated
- Fixed a bug which caused Objects to disappear when a player tried to drag and drop it to a cell, occupied by anothere Object
- The names of selected programming blocks were slightly changed to make them more obvious
- Fixed a bug that caused game camera to teleport to the corner of the map upon loading a saved game
- Fixed a bug that caused incorrect display of the area of effect for heat-generating Objects
- Fixed a bug that didn't allow moving the game field with a mouse, if a Craftomate was selected
See you in a couple of weeks, when the next update rolls out!
