v0.90 Released!

Added new Objects: Dynamite and the Thermal Bomb. Both of them temporarily warm out frozen areas, with Thermal Bomb having larger radius and power



Object wiki items order was re-arranged to become more comprehensive



Storage unit capacity increased, thanks to your feedback



Game engine version updated



Fixed a bug which caused Objects to disappear when a player tried to drag and drop it to a cell, occupied by anothere Object



The names of selected programming blocks were slightly changed to make them more obvious



Fixed a bug that caused game camera to teleport to the corner of the map upon loading a saved game



Fixed a bug that caused incorrect display of the area of effect for heat-generating Objects



Fixed a bug that didn't allow moving the game field with a mouse, if a Craftomate was selected



----------------------

How to get more involved?

Join our Discord server, find your mates and chat with us, the devs



Subscribe to our mailing list to get the latest Craftomation-related news



Follow Craftomation 101 on Twitter



Hey mates!Finally we've got a content update for you! It may not be big, but it sure is! One could say that it will! Moredetails below.See you in a couple of weeks, when the next update rolls out!And if you haven't done it already, please don't forget to add Craftomation 101 to your wishlist, it is an important marker to us, that brings the game's release closer:If you want Craftomation 101, we got you! Here's what you can do: