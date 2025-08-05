UI changed to properly display popularity and danger levels even when exceeding 5 digits
Fixed day display to properly show up to 3 digits in game scene and guild scene
Fixed bug where some dialogue events would execute twice when skipped immediately
Encyclopedia - Fixed missing images
Encyclopedia - Changed to display acquisition conditions even for already acquired units
Balance Adjustments
Decreased adventurer gold acquisition amount
Facility - Prison gold bonus adjusted (previous 100% → 0~100% random)
Added Mushboy / Bushmon evolution units to starting bonus
Fixed bug where \[Karen] would join when \[Eu] visited
Changed to prevent random events from appearing on first playthrough
Bug Fixes and Minor Adjustments
