 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Cyberpunk 2077 Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 1 Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 August 2025 Build 19484871 Edited 5 August 2025 – 15:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • UI changed to properly display popularity and danger levels even when exceeding 5 digits

  • Fixed day display to properly show up to 3 digits in game scene and guild scene

  • Fixed bug where some dialogue events would execute twice when skipped immediately

  • Encyclopedia - Fixed missing images

  • Encyclopedia - Changed to display acquisition conditions even for already acquired units

  • Balance Adjustments

    • Decreased adventurer gold acquisition amount

    • Facility - Prison gold bonus adjusted (previous 100% → 0~100% random)

  • Added Mushboy / Bushmon evolution units to starting bonus

  • Fixed bug where \[Karen] would join when \[Eu] visited

  • Changed to prevent random events from appearing on first playthrough

Changed files in this update

Depot 2886091
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link