 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Cyberpunk 2077 Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 1 Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 August 2025 Build 19484825 Edited 5 August 2025 – 14:40:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

ACHIEVEMENTS WORK NOW!!! You can finally 100% this game.

btw did you know everytime you update renpy you also have to update the steam libraries. ok now you know and i do too

Changed files in this update

Depot 3585631
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link