🛠 Patch Notes:

improved vehicle braking on slopes - parked cars will no longer slide down



increased the distance kept by delivery trucks – players will no longer get stuck in open doors



fixed package placement from deliveries - they will no longer get stuck in walls



fixed video playback in tutorials - videos now loop correctly



improved texts related to employee and car parts



optimization improvements:



removed unused textures

refreshed vehicle masks for washing and repair

improved some animations







In the meantime, we invite you to check out the forum thread where we gather your feedback and ideas for future updates: