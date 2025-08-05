 Skip to content
5 August 2025 Build 19484739
Update notes via Steam Community

🛠 Patch Notes:

  • improved vehicle braking on slopes - parked cars will no longer slide down
  • increased the distance kept by delivery trucks – players will no longer get stuck in open doors
  • fixed package placement from deliveries - they will no longer get stuck in walls
  • fixed video playback in tutorials - videos now loop correctly
  • improved texts related to employee and car parts
  • optimization improvements:

    • removed unused textures
    • refreshed vehicle masks for washing and repair
    • improved some animations








In the meantime, we invite you to check out the forum thread where we gather your feedback and ideas for future updates:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2404880/discussions/0/604157805816993720/

