🛠 Patch Notes:
- improved vehicle braking on slopes - parked cars will no longer slide down
- increased the distance kept by delivery trucks – players will no longer get stuck in open doors
- fixed package placement from deliveries - they will no longer get stuck in walls
- fixed video playback in tutorials - videos now loop correctly
- improved texts related to employee and car parts
- optimization improvements:
- removed unused textures
- refreshed vehicle masks for washing and repair
- improved some animations
In the meantime, we invite you to check out the forum thread where we gather your feedback and ideas for future updates:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2404880/discussions/0/604157805816993720/
