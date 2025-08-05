- Fixes several critical bugs, including one with Regional Soil Fertility and other regions.
- Cultural Level Up not working for certain traits should be fixed.
- Time is slightly advancing slower on late game
- All techs now leak faster and can be learned faster by neighbors.
- Direct investment in techs is now slightly less worth it.
- Self-decay on techs is now slightly higher.
- The Palace is now slower and costlier to invest in.
- Natural Science and Mathematics mutual improvement has been reduced.
- Academia is slightly worse at generating Maths, Science, and Philosophy.
- Constitution, Philosophy, and Newspapers generate more Political Power.
- Most late-game nodes have had their research cost reduced.
- Civil Craft produces Civil Goods slower.
- Small localization fixes.
1.0.3 Hotfix
Update notes via Steam Community
