5 August 2025 Build 19484707 Edited 5 August 2025 – 15:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixes several critical bugs, including one with Regional Soil Fertility and other regions.
  • Cultural Level Up not working for certain traits should be fixed.
  • Time is slightly advancing slower on late game
  • All techs now leak faster and can be learned faster by neighbors.
  • Direct investment in techs is now slightly less worth it.
  • Self-decay on techs is now slightly higher.
  • The Palace is now slower and costlier to invest in.
  • Natural Science and Mathematics mutual improvement has been reduced.
  • Academia is slightly worse at generating Maths, Science, and Philosophy.
  • Constitution, Philosophy, and Newspapers generate more Political Power.
  • Most late-game nodes have had their research cost reduced.
  • Civil Craft produces Civil Goods slower.
  • Small localization fixes.

Changed files in this update

