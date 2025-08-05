"We Need to Talk!", "Avian Corpse Reported!"

Whether you're reporting a corpse or just calling a meeting because you've missed seeing everyone's beak, meetings play a vital role in discovering who's good, who's bad, and who just wants to be voted out! Over the lifetime of Goose Goose Duck, more and more information has been added to the meeting screen, such as:

Assassin: Taking out another avian (or themselves) during the meeting.

Clown: Making players POP during the meeting.

Party/Clown, Silencer, Fortune Teller: Displaying their mark(s) in the meeting.

Various ability trackers such as the Lobbyist vote counter.

To help track all this information, the meeting screen has been completely revamped to not only display all existing information in a more readable fashion but also prepare for any new features we may add in the future!



Meeting Screens Revamp

Chat Toggle

Tired of repeatedly opening and closing the text conversation? NO MORE! Now the chat button acts as a toggle between two different meeting layouts:

Full View: Shows the complete meeting interface with player information.

Chat View: Expands the chat window for those intense discussions.

Full View:

Chat View:

*Note: In a 16 Player lobby, the chat window is shortened and you are placed above (layout shift to accommodate).

Additional Notes:

New Player Found Indicator: Removed the generic "Found" text and made it visually obvious which corpse is being reported.

At-a-glance Information: Updated megaphone icon to identify who called the meeting. Added clear icons indicating marked targets and effects (party, silenced, etc.). Dead players appear as ghosts. Reported corpse appears as a corpse in meeting. Any corpses that are created during the meeting also appear as corpses.

In-Meeting Animations: Intro crime scene tape indicating which corpse is being reported. Players that meet their end during the meeting are shown the body drop animation, continuing the meeting as a corpse on the meeting screen. Assassin Shot. Clown "POP".



Theming

Updated Themed Appearance: When loading into a map, the loading screens, lobby chats, and meeting screens reflect the map's theme including the splash art for each map.

Visual Consistency: Enjoy a more cohesive visual experience throughout the game.

Upgraded Navigation System

Before: Navigation arrow pointed towards the task in a straight path (as the crow flies).

After: Navigation arrow provides guidance towards the selected task through the optimal path.

Revamped Game Info Panel

Enhanced Room and Game Info: Game info panel now displays comprehensive room and game information.

Complete Role Information: Roles section now allows you to read about all possible roles in a match.

Quick Reference: Access information when you need it most. This includes copying the room code in-game!

Bug Fixes and Optimizations

Fixed - Godzilla Map: Adjusted controller support for the clear rubble task.

Fixed - Map Changing: Resolved an issue that would cause players to be locked in the collections when changing maps.

Fixed - Trick or Treat: Trick or treat properly ends at 0 seconds. Meetings would interfere with the countdown, causing it to continue running past 0 seconds.

Various Bug Fixes and Optimizations.

Experience a bug or unintended feature?

Please let us know by providing as much detail as possible including:

Description of what happened.

Steps that may have led to the unintended behavior.

Ways to let us know!

In-game Bug Report: Open Settings -> Bug Reports and fill out the information there.

Contact the support team through email at support@gaggle.fun or submit a report through the Online Form.

As always, be sure to join our Discord community and share feedback and connect with other players!